Thunderstorms With Hail, Wind Mix Possible In Green Country Saturday

Oklahoma Weather Forecast:

By: News On 6

A storm system developing in central Oklahoma is forecasted to cross I-35 to the east in the late afternoon hours, bringing a band of thunderstorms with the chance for embedded wind and hail.

A few of the storms could rotate, according to Meteorologist Travis Meyer. The tornado risk is low, but still possible.

For Tulsa, expect rain and potentially severe weather around 8 p.m. on Saturday.

What's the weather in Oklahoma on Saturday?:

Strong southerly flow develops tonight in advance of our next storm system arriving Saturday evening with a threat for some strong to severe storms. This system should quickly exit the area late Saturday evening with a few leftover storms pre-dawn Sunday moving into northwestern Arkansas.

Sunday features sunshine and highs in the 70s with south winds at 15 to 30 mph. Travel weather Sunday into the path of totality in the surrounding region (North TX, SE OK-Arkansas) will be fine with no issues other than some gusty winds.