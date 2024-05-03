'A Big Concern Of Ours': Deadly Motorcycle Crash Leads Troopers To Crack Down On Reckless Driving In Tulsa

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is cracking down on motorcycles driving dangerously in Tulsa.

"You know, one-time things go bad and life is over," said Lt. Mark Southall with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

A 20-year-old Sand Springs man was killed this week riding his motorcycle on the south leg of the IDL trying to get on the Broken Arrow Expressway.

That crash is one of many incidents involving motorcycles around the Tulsa metro.

"Across the city, we're seeing reckless motorcycle behavior. That's become a big concern of ours. And unfortunately, we're seeing the repercussions of that bad behavior." Lt. Southall said.

Social media has also become an issue, with many bikers showing off tricks, speeding and their dangerous habits for the camera.

"The roadway is not necessarily your playground, we want you enjoy your hobby, but there are places for that," Lt. Southall said.

While the investigation into Poteet's crash is still open, troopers believe speed was a factor.

"A witness told us that he was coming into that curve at a high rate of speed and he just wasn't able to maintain the curve and he struck the wall and went over the wall," Lt. Southall said.

With so many bikers riding across town every night, troopers are keeping an eye out for anyone breaking the law.

"We know where the areas are. We have some working on intelligence behind the scenes that don't necessarily require us to chase motorcycles or to, you know, put motorcycles or ourselves in dangerous situations. So, we're definitely working on the intel side of that behind the scenes. They may not know it, but we're working on it." Lt. Southall said.