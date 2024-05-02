20-Year-Old From Sapulpa Dies After Motorcycle Crash In Tulsa

Thursday, May 2nd 2024, 4:47 am
A Sapulpa man has died after crashing his motorcycle into a barrier on a highway in Tulsa Wednesday night, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.
Twenty-year-old Caden Poteet was riding his motorcycle around 10 p.m. Wednesday night on the southeast corner of the IDL, troopers said. He lost control of the motorcycle and hit a concrete barrier, according to troopers.
Poteet's body went over a wall and landed on the concrete below, where EMSA later pronounced him dead, troopers said.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
May 3rd, 2024
May 3rd, 2024