20-Year-Old From Sapulpa Dies After Motorcycle Crash In Tulsa

A Sapulpa man has died after crashing his motorcycle into a barrier on a highway in Tulsa Wednesday night, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

Thursday, May 2nd 2024, 4:47 am

By: News On 6


TULSA COUNTY, Okla. -

Twenty-year-old Caden Poteet was riding his motorcycle around 10 p.m. Wednesday night on the southeast corner of the IDL, troopers said. He lost control of the motorcycle and hit a concrete barrier, according to troopers.

Poteet's body went over a wall and landed on the concrete below, where EMSA later pronounced him dead, troopers said.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
