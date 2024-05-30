Heavy Storms, Flooding Happening Across Eastern Oklahoma

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

We’re almost through this incredibly stormy month of May, but the month just couldn’t wrap up without bringing more storms back into Green Country.

Current Warnings:

A flash flood warning has been issued for Tulsa, and Wagoner Counties until 5 p.m. A flash flood warning has been issued for Nowata and Rogers Counties until 6:30 p.m.

What will the weather be like in Oklahoma on Thursday, May 30?

Rain and storms will gradually spread west-to-east back into eastern Oklahoma and southeast Kansas during the midday hours of our Thursday and continuing into the afternoon.

Some locally heavy storms are expected, and a few storms could become strong to severe with hail and strong wind potential.

Highs for our Thursday will generally be in the lower 80s, with of course some rain-cooled air arriving when those storms move in.

What are the storm chances on Friday, May 31?

We’ll continue to track storm chances overnight and into Friday morning as, fittingly enough, we’ll have more storms on the last day of May.

One strong storm complex will be possible early Friday morning, with additional clusters of rain and strong storms continuing to redevelop during the day Friday. Highs on Friday will hold in the 70s under the rain and clouds.

What will the weather be like this weekend in Oklahoma?

The weather pattern won’t go completely quiet as we head into the weekend. Overall storm chances will be lower, but we’ll have to keep an eye out for late night and early morning storm complexes to approach Green Country both on Saturday and Sunday.

The warmth and the early summer muggies will be building on us next week with heat indices starting to climb well into the 90s early next week. Get ready!

Outages Across Oklahoma:

Northeast Oklahoma has various power companies and electric co-operatives, many with overlapping areas of coverage. Below is a link to various outage maps.

PSO Outage Map

OG&E Outage Map

VVEC Outage Map

Indian Electric Cooperative (IEC) Outage Map

Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives Outage Map - (Note Several Smaller Co-ops Included)

