Blustery North Winds Wednesday, Spring-Like Temps By Weekend

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

By: News On 6

A strong upper-level low is anchored across the upper Midwest and brings a northerly flow aloft across the central plains Wednesday.

What will the weather be like in Oklahoma on Wednesday, April 3?

Gusty northwest winds will remain Wednesday from 20 to near 40 mph with decreasing clouds mid-morning and mostly sunny sky this afternoon. Daytime highs will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Low-level dry air has filtered into the state and will keep morning lows in the 30s Thursday morning. Some locations across far northern OK will be near freezing Thursday morning with afternoon highs in the lower to mid-60s with north winds at 10 to 15 mph.

What will the weather be like this weekend in Oklahoma?

The upper air flow changes again this weekend from the southwest bringing another chance for showers and storms across part of the area from late Saturday night into pre-dawn Sunday.

The parameters of the system suggest additional severe weather threats will be possible with the system Saturday evening near and west of the Tulsa metro. As this system exits the area early Sunday morning, pleasant and dry conditions arrive Sunday and most of Monday.

But another strong upper-level wave will develop to our west and bring additional showers and storms into the area by at least late Monday night or early Tuesday morning.

This means that Eclipse Monday will be in between systems with one storm exiting the area Sunday morning before another wave nears the region Monday night into Tuesday of next week.

The overall thought process for this weekend and early next week hasn’t changed significantly since Tuesday morning. The upper air flow is likely to produce another broad and strong trough near the Aleutian Island chains.

This upper-level feature will near the southwestern United States Friday and near the four corners area of the intermountain region Saturday bringing another round of strong to severe storms across part of Oklahoma Saturday evening. A few of these storms will move into our area late Saturday night and exit early Sunday morning.

By Sunday, the main upper-level system will more than likely begin weakening as it ejects into the central plains, but another strong trough is also likely to develop Sunday and Monday across southern California and move slowly eastward near the southern plains Tuesday. This will bring thunderstorm chances into the area by late Monday night into part of Tuesday.

What will the weather be like in Oklahoma for the solar eclipse on April 8, 2024?

Our forecast for Eclipse Monday remains the same for now: Partly cloudy conditions are likely with highs near 78. As we draw closer to the event, we’ll offer more specifics, including exact timeline information regarding cloud cover expectations throughout eastern Oklahoma.

The Alan Crone morning weather podcast link from Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/episode/5j0ovActG8BZCOTqZQzrfU

The Alan Crone morning weather podcast link from Apple:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/weather-out-the-door/id1499556141?i=1000646589555

Follow the News On 6 Meteorologists on Facebook!

Meteorologist Travis Meyer

Meteorologist Stacia Knight

Meteorologist Alan Crone

Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz

Meteorologist Aaron Reeves

Meteorologist Megan Gold