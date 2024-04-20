Cool, Overcast Saturday With Slim Chance Of Rain In Green Country

Saturday, April 20th 2024, 9:42 am
A stalling front to our south combined with a series of weak upper-level disturbances will bring showers across part of the area beginning later Friday night into Saturday. Higher chances for measurable precip will remain along and south of the I-40 corridor, where rain is likely for most of Saturday.
Pockets of some locally heavy rainfall will be possible along the Red River Valley. No severe weather is expected. Most of this wave will be slightly south of the Tulsa metro for most of Saturday.
Data has not been overly consistent in the exact placement of the northern edge of the precip and could sneak more northward than depicted. But as of Friday morning, the probability for the Tulsa metro remains low for most of Saturday.
By Saturday evening into early Sunday, another wave moves nearby and should flare-up another batch of precipitation. This wave may be slightly north and has a higher chance of impacting the Tulsa metro region before quickly exiting pre-dawn Sunday with decreasing clouds and afternoon highs reaching the mid-60s.
Early next week the upper air flow remains from the northwest bringing our next cold front across the area Tuesday night into Wednesday with a chance for a few storms in a few spots. Warmer weather also returns with highs in the 70s.
The upper air pattern reverts from the southwest by the end of next week and brings several storm systems across the state. This pattern supports mentions of heavy rainfall and severe weather mentions by the late next week into part of next weekend.
