Sunday Looks Cool And Cloudy In Green Country

Overnight in Green Country gets down to the 40s before cloud coverage clears out on Sunday, allowing for a warmer but still-cool day.

Monday looks to be sunny and warm ahead of consistent rain chances during the work week.

Is there a chance for severe weather in Oklahoma on Sunday, April 21?

By Saturday evening into early Sunday, another wave moves nearby and should flare-up another batch of precipitation. This wave may be slightly north and has a higher chance of impacting the Tulsa metro region before quickly exiting pre-dawn Sunday with decreasing clouds and afternoon highs reaching the mid-60s.

What will the weather be like next week in Oklahoma?

Early next week the upper air flow remains from the northwest bringing our next cold front across the area Tuesday night into Wednesday with a chance for a few storms in a few spots. Warmer weather also returns with highs in the 70s.

The upper air pattern reverts from the southwest by the end of next week and brings several storm systems across the state. This pattern supports mentions of heavy rainfall and severe weather mentions by the late next week into part of next weekend.

