Cold Front Arrives Tuesday Morning; Active Weather Returns Later This Week

A cold front is moving slowly southeast Tuesday morning and will aid in developing a few storms across far east central and southeastern Oklahoma.

Most of northeastern OK will experience some sunshine with highs in the mid-60s. A stronger and larger system arrives for the latter half of the week with increasing rain and thunder chances for northeastern Oklahoma.

What will the weather be like in Oklahoma on Tuesday, March 5?

A few showers and storms will remain across far southeastern OK into western Arkansas for the early morning hours along and ahead of a weak cold front that has temporarily stalled in this area.

Later Tuesday morning as the front begins moving southeast, a few additional storms will fire-up, mostly across far southeastern OK and northeast TX. A few of these storms may briefly produce some hail and gusty winds that could trigger a severe thunderstorm warning.

As the front sides southeast away from the area, most of northeastern OK will experience highs in the mid to upper 60s while southeastern OK maxes out in the lower to mid-70s. North winds will prevail from 10 to 20 mph.

A weak surface ridge of high pressure will bring mostly pleasant weather Wednesday with morning lows in the 40s and afternoon highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

South winds return tomorrow afternoon and will increase speeds into Thursday as our next storm system nears the southern and central plains.

What are the chances for severe weather this week in Oklahoma?

While a few showers will be possible later Wednesday night, higher chances will arrive Thursday as the system organizes and moves across the state from the west to east.

The upper air flow will be from the southwest as a broad upper trough is positioned across the southwestern and western regions of the Nation.

Low level flow will bring dew points in the 50s and 60s back across the Red River into part of Oklahoma Thursday as a surface low develops across far northern OK.

Deeper moisture will more than likely reside from the Arkbuckles southward along the Red River into north Texas.

Severe threats will be mostly confined to these areas along and south of I-40 Thursday evening into early Friday morning.

A few strong storms will be possible across northern OK near the metro but the chance for severe weather remains low for Tulsa.

What will the weather be like this weekend in Oklahoma?

Friday morning, a cold front associated with the surface low will swing southeast bringing cooler weather and north winds.

Some rain will remain along the backside of the trailing upper-level wave Friday before drier air shuts down the rain maker for our area from the west to east late Friday night into pre-dawn Saturday.

The weekend looks mostly pleasant yet cool. Daytime highs will stay in the mid-50s Saturday and the lower to mid-60s Sunday as south winds return Sunday afternoon and increase speeds Monday from 15 to 25 mph.

