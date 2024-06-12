Limited Storm Chances As Heat and Humidity Return

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

Highs reach the upper 80s and lower 90s on Wednesday, with sunshine and south winds from 7 to 15 mph.

What will the weather be like in Oklahoma on Wednesday, June 12 and Thursday, June 13?

Slowly increasing heat and humidity will remain for the rest of the week, including through the weekend. A few isolated showers or storms may occur along the Oklahoma and Kansas state line region early Friday and Sunday morning.

A strong disturbance will move into the central and northern high plains over the next 36 hours, triggering thunderstorms across the Midwest and Great Lakes region later today and tonight.

A weak front moving into northern Kansas on Thursday will become the focal point for more storms by Thursday evening, posing severe threats along I-70 near Kansas City.

Some storms may survive into far southeastern Kansas or extreme northern Oklahoma late Thursday overnight into early Friday morning. However, the expanding mid-level high-pressure ridge southwest of the metro is likely to deflect most of this activity from our area.

While we won't hold any chances for the metro, isolated storms may occur in extreme northeastern Oklahoma into southeastern Kansas in the pre-dawn hours of Friday.\

What are the storm chances this weekend in Oklahoma?

Another system is set to enter the central plains over the weekend, potentially generating strong to severe storms from Kansas to the northern plains. The ridge should keep these storms north of the state, but there's a possibility for a few to reach northwestern or far northern Oklahoma late Saturday into early Sunday, should the ridge be weaker than expected.

Next week, the ridge may slightly weaken and shift westward. A substantial influx of deep tropical moisture will approach the area by Monday into Tuesday. However, the precise location of this moisture remains inconsistent in most data. We'll maintain a dry outlook for now. slight chances of rain Monday night into Tuesday near and south of the area.

Temperatures are set to gradually rise throughout the week, with increasing low-level moisture pushing dew points into the upper 60s and lower 70s soon. This mix of temperature and moisture will likely result in heat index values approaching 100 from Thursday to the weekend.

A relatively weak upper-level feature near the Texas panhandle is forecast to move southeast across the far western areas of North Texas Tuesday night, passing south of our region early Wednesday morning

