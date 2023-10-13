New Cold Front Will Bring More Fall-Like Weather To Oklahoma

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

What is the weather like in Oklahoma on Friday?

A cold front rapidly moves across the area early Friday bringing the return of more fall like weather tomorrow through the weekend.

A wind advisory is posted for locations near, and northwest of I-44 and additional counties may be included in the advisory.

As the dry line moves east, the cold front will rapidly catch up and sweep across the area overnight. A few storms may develop but would rapidly exit the area. Most locations will remain dry but areas along and north of highway 412 continue with a chance of a shower or storm.

Northwest winds will quickly arrive Friday with speeds from 15 to 30 mph and decreasing clouds from the west to east. Morning lows in the 50s and 60s will be followed by highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s north and mid 70s in southern OK. The magnitude of cooler (colder) air with this front is not as robust as last Friday's front, but we'll see a temp drop into the lower 60s by afternoon and into the 50s for Friday evening. Saturday morning features lows in the lower to mid-40s and highs in the mid-60s. Breezy northwest winds will remain at 15 to 25 mph. A few clouds may be present across far northeastern OK during the Saturday morning annular eclipse hours.

The return of more autumnal weather will remain for a few days next week with morning lows in the 30s and 40s and afternoon highs in the lower 60s. Our next storm system will be near the state by the middle of next week.

Friday Football Forecast:

Kick-off Friday Night will be in the lower 60s with clear sky and gusty northwest winds from 15 to 30 mph. Winds will gradually diminish top-end speeds but remain at 10 to 20 mph by the latter half of the game with temperatures dropping into mid-50s.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys host the Kansas Jayhawks this Saturday for a 2:30 pm contest. Tailgating in Stillwater Saturday morning to midday will remain chilly with morning lows in the 40s and midday temps in the upper 50s. Kick-off conditions support temps near 63 with sunshine and gusty northwest winds from 15 to 30 mph. Highs in Stillwater will be reached at halftime with temperatures near 66. By the end of the game, temperatures will be near 61 with slightly lower wind speeds.

Solar Eclipse:

A solar eclipse will occur Saturday as the moon passes between the sun and earth and will have some viewing impact in Oklahoma. This is not a total solar eclipse, but rather an annular solar eclipse. An annular solar eclipse means there will be some obscuration of the sun during the event, but not as dynamic compared to a total solar eclipse as the moon will be farthest point away from the earth. Because the moon is at this farthest point from the earth, it appears smaller than the sun and will not totally cover the sun. Therefore, the moon will appear as a dark disc in front of the brighter disc, creating a ring around the moon. This partial eclipse will begin at 10:23am and at 1:24 pm. The maximum obscuration is expected to be 70% occurring at 11:50am. Some clouds will be possible across part of northeastern OK during this period. A total solar eclipse occurs April 8, 2024, and with totality covering southeastern OK.

Are Allergies Bad This Time Of The Year In Oklahoma?

Beginning in mid-September, trees in Central Oklahoma begin pollinating, according to the Oklahoma Allergy & Asthma Clinic.

That means it's ragweed season and common species like elm, oak, maple, birch, mulberry, juniper and more will pollinate for a few weeks. In total, The Oklahoma Allergy & Asthma Clinic says the season is quite long.

Ragweed pollination begins based on hours of daylight and almost always begins when days shorten around the middle of August, OAAC says.

Those weeds will often continue to pollinate until there is a hard freeze, typically by late November.

"These next few weeks of September is when it often peaks," said News On 6 Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz. "That's when it becomes a problem."

You can read more about allergy season in Oklahoma below.

