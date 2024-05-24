Storm Chances Possible Overnight In Parts Of Oklahoma

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

By: News On 6

-

The weather pattern is expected to stay relatively consistent over the next few days, presenting periodic opportunities for storms, including the potential for severe weather.

Thursday morning's short-term guidance failed to accurately represent the initial atmospheric conditions, leading to minor adjustments in our forecast, driven by a blend of observational data and ensemble model recommendations.

Consequently, we tracked a complex of storms overnight along both sides of the I-40 corridor. Most of this will quickly exit this morning into Arkansas. There will remain a low-end probability of a few additional showers or storms nearby this morning, but most will remain dry.

Active Watches & Warnings

Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for Hughes, Latimer, Le Flore, Pittsburg and Pushmataha counties until 5 a.m.





What are the chances for severe weather in Oklahoma on Thursday, May 23?

Low-level moisture is returning north Thursday morning and will bring a few areas of mist or sprinkles. Later Thursday into the afternoon and evening, a few additional pop-up storms will occur with little organization. Severe weather threats are mostly confined to hail and damaging wind gusts along with periodic heavy rainfall.

Subtle dynamics from the southwest, coupled with ample low-level moisture moving northward from southeastern Oklahoma into northern sections of the state, will enhance storm chances through the early morning hours along both sides of I-40. Most of this activity will quickly exit into western Arkansas during the early morning hours.

The front that passed through Wednesday and stalled in far southern Oklahoma is slowly moving north Thursday morning. This boundary may become indistinct or potentially reestablish itself to the north of the region later today.

The dry line is set to form across far western Oklahoma, with rising instability noted statewide. Residual outflow boundaries from last night's storms may persist into the early afternoon, adding to the uncertainty of where new storm development might occur later.

Nevertheless, most indicators point to the possibility of a few additional afternoon and evening storms. Severe weather will be possible afternoon to evening storms.

Are there storm chances this Memorial Day weekend in Oklahoma?

A weak surface front is expected to approach from the northwest Thursday night, crossing the area on Friday morning to midday as the upper-level influence begins to shift eastward. This brings a slight chance for a few spotty showers Friday morning to midday near and east of the metro.

Any severe threats with the Friday front should be confined to extreme southeastern OK Friday afternoon or evening. After midday Friday we should get a break in the weather across northeastern OK, including the Tulsa metro through the afternoon and all of Friday evening.

This front will likely stall and then retreat northward early Saturday morning as the next stronger storm system nears the state. This will bring increasing severe weather threats Saturday afternoon and night from the west to east, including the possibility of some higher-end severe weather events.

Sunday into early next week the pattern may briefly change. The sub-tropical mid-level ridge will attempt to develop across the southwestern U.S and nudge north as the upper air flow briefly transitions from the southwest to the northwest early next week.

This may bring us a day or two of dry weather, including Monday and Tuesday. The upper flow in this pattern typically offers a chance for some late night and early morning storm systems to move across the state.

This becomes more of a probability Tuesday into Wednesday of next week. Yet again, the overall upper air pattern may revert to a southwest flow late next week with additional storm chances.

Outages Across Oklahoma:

Northeast Oklahoma has various power companies and electric co-operatives, many with overlapping areas of coverage. Below is a link to various outage maps.

PSO Outage Map

OG&E Outage Map

VVEC Outage Map

Indian Electric Cooperative (IEC) Outage Map

Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives Outage Map - (Note Several Smaller Co-ops Included)

The Alan Crone morning weather podcast link from Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/episode/03KuCPYyb4hNFyC42Yo6Bt

The Alan Crone morning weather podcast link from Apple:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/weather-out-the-door/id1499556141?i=1000656145416

Follow the News On 6 Meteorologists on Facebook!

Meteorologist Travis Meyer

Meteorologist Stacia Knight

Meteorologist Alan Crone

Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz

Meteorologist Aaron Reeves

Meteorologist Megan Gold