Cool, Overcast Friday Ahead Of Weekend Rain Showers

Cooler weather has arrived behind Thursday's cold front. Morning lows will start Friday in the 40s with afternoon highs reaching the mid-60s.

What will the weather be like this weekend in Oklahoma?

Northeast winds will remain today at 15 to 25 mph with a mix of sun and some clouds. Cooler weather is likely this weekend with lows in the upper 40s and highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

A stalling front to our south combined with a series of weak upper-level disturbances will bring showers across part of the area beginning later Friday night into Saturday. Higher chances for measurable precip will remain along and south of the I-40 corridor, where rain is likely for most of Saturday.

Is there a chance for severe weather in Oklahoma on Saturday, April 20?

Pockets of some locally heavy rainfall will be possible along the Red River Valley. No severe weather is expected. Most of this wave will be slightly south of the Tulsa metro for most of Saturday.

Data has not been overly consistent in the exact placement of the northern edge of the precip and could sneak more northward than depicted. But as of Friday morning, the probability for the Tulsa metro remains low for most of Saturday.

By Saturday evening into early Sunday, another wave moves nearby and should flare-up another batch of precipitation. This wave may be slightly north and has a higher chance of impacting the Tulsa metro region before quickly exiting pre-dawn Sunday with decreasing clouds and afternoon highs reaching the mid-60s.

What will the weather be like next week in Oklahoma?

Early next week the upper air flow remains from the northwest bringing our next cold front across the area Tuesday night into Wednesday with a chance for a few storms in a few spots. Warmer weather also returns with highs in the 70s.

The upper air pattern reverts from the southwest by the end of next week and brings several storm systems across the state. This pattern supports mentions of heavy rainfall and severe weather mentions by the late next week into part of next weekend.

