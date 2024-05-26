LIVE UPDATES: Widespread Damage In Claremore, Parts Of Pryor From Strong Tornado

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

By: News On 6

A tornado caused widespread damage in Claremore late Saturday night into Sunday.

That storm damaged power poles, trees, and some buildings and homes in the area. News On 6 reporter Reagan Ledbetter described the scene in downtown Clamore as "chaos" with law enforcement and emergency vehicles everywhere.

Most of the city is without power including many of the gas stations and traffic lights. The QuikTrip off of Route 66 and JM Davis Blvd has a power pole down in its parking lot.

Search and rescue efforts are reportedly underway in Claremore and Pryor. Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton said that some people may be trapped at the KOA campgrounds on the north side of Highway 20. Authorities confirm two houses in Pryor have been destroyed.

Travis Meyer and the News On 6 Weather Team are live in the Bob Mills Weather Center with coverage.

Active Watches & Warnings:

TORNADO WATCH for Muskogee, Sequoyah, Okmulgee, Choctaw, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, McIntosh, Pittsburg and Pushmataha counties until 5 a.m.



