Storms Move East Out Of Green Country; More Rain In The Forecast

What is the Forecast for Wednesday?

Our active weather pattern will remain for the next few days, bringing additional showers and storms across part of the area. A front slowly approaches the area for part of the weekend bringing a threat for a few strong to severe storms. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s north today and mid to upper 80s south.

The remnant of overnight shower and thunderstorm activity will remain nearby for the next few hours. A few pockets of locally heavy rainfall, some small hail, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning and gusty wind will remain with stronger storm cells early this morning, mostly across the eastern third of the state. Most of this activity should diminish over the next several hours, but additional scattered thunderstorms will remain a possibility later tonight into early Thursday morning. A few of these storms could also be strong to marginally severe, producing some hail. Another wave of instability arrives Thursday afternoon and evening with additional thunderstorms developing to our west impacting part of the area through early Friday morning. Once again pockets of locally heavy rainfall and a few strong to severe storms will be possible.

A much stronger upper air component will be arriving this weekend across the Central Plains and will slowly move a cold front near our area by this weekend. The combination of this boundary and the stronger upper airflow nearby will result in a continuation of strong and severe thunderstorm chances for late Saturday night into Sunday. The timing of the system continues to change with most data continuing slowing the system. We’ve made some adjustments to the weekend forecast based on this slower solution and will keep storm chances not only late Saturday night into Sunday morning, but also Sunday night into early Monday morning. Some of these storms may be strong and severe.

Temperature trends will be highly dependent on cloud cover and local rain cooled boundaries. The anticipation is daytime highs will stay in the upper 70s lower 80s across the front northern sections with warmer weather across southeastern Oklahoma. Gusty south winds will be likely today and for most of the rest of the week in the range of 15 to 25 mph. Stronger southerly flow is likely Saturday with south winds at 15 to 30 mph. Due to the slower nature of the weekend system, Saturday afternoon temps will reach the upper 80s north and lower 90s south.

Do Oklahomans Lose An Hour Of Light In September?

Oklahoma will experience a decrease in daylight in September due to the Northern Hemisphere's approach to the autumnal equinox, with the decrease initially being three minutes per day and then slowing to one minute per day around the winter solstice.

The trend of losing daylight continues until clocks "fall back" on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, at 2 a.m., ending daylight saving time until March of 2024.

The twice-a-year ritual has led some members of Congress to push to make daylight saving time permanent.

According to the Sleep Research Society, daylight saving time causes more light exposure in the evening, which delays the production of melatonin in the body.

This can lead to sleep loss, which is associated with obesity, heart disease, depression, and stress.

Are Allergies Bad This Time Of The Year In Oklahoma?

Beginning in mid-September, trees in Central Oklahoma begin pollinating, according to the Oklahoma Allergy & Asthma Clinic.

That means it's ragweed season and common species like elm, oak, maple, birch, mulberry, juniper and more will pollinate for a few weeks. In total, The Oklahoma Allergy & Asthma Clinic says the season is quite long.

Ragweed pollination begins based on hours of daylight and almost always begins when days shorten around the middle of August, OAAC says.

Those weeds will often continue to pollinate until there is a hard freeze, typically by late November.

"These next few weeks of September is when it often peaks," said News On 6 Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz. "That's when it becomes a problem."

You can read more about allergy season in Oklahoma below.

Wednesday (8/23), EMSA medics responded to six heat-related illness calls and transported four (4) patients to hospitals in the Tulsa area. Since this Medical Heat Alert was issued, EMSA medics in Tulsa have responded to 29 suspected heat-related illness calls and transported a total of 24 patients to local hospitals.

The current EMSA Medical Heat Alert will remain in place through Sunday.

EMSA medics in Oklahoma City and Tulsa respond to over 250 heat-related illness calls each summer. These calls can be from minor aches to cases of heat exhaustion as severe as a person losing consciousness.

EMSA issues a Medical Heat Alert when there are five or more suspected heat-related illness calls in 24 hours, and the alert expires when there are fewer than 5 calls in a day.

For more heat safety information, click here.

What are some ways Oklahomans can stay cool ahead of the hot temperatures this summer?

Do not exercise intensely during the hottest times of the day and wear light loose-fitting clothing. Make sure to drink lots of liquids to replace the fluids you lose from sweating. To keep cool, spritz skin with water and block out windows with a blanket or sheet during the day.

What are the signs of heat exhaustion?

The Centers for Disease Control recommends adults watch out for signs of heat exhaustion which can be; heavy sweating, cold, pale, and clammy skin, a fast, weak pulse, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramps, fatigue, dizziness, headaches, and fainting. If experiencing these symptoms people should drink water, move to a cooler area, or take a cool bath. Lastly, medical attention should be sought out if symptoms last longer than an hour.

What are the signs of heat stroke?

The CDC defines heat stroke symptoms as– hot, red, dry, or damp skin; a fast and strong pulse; a headache; dizziness; nausea; confusion and passing out. If someone is experiencing these symptoms, call 911 immediately, and try to move the person into the shade or a cooler area. Try to lower your body temperature by using cool clothes.

How to protect kids from heat exhaustion and heat stroke

Parents and caregivers should be aware of the dangers of heat exhaustion and heat stroke in young children and take precautions such as having them wear lightweight and light-colored clothing, use sunscreen, and stay hydrated. To keep cool, activities like playing in the water or the shade should be encouraged, and a spray bottle can help increase comfort. Children who are experiencing a heat stroke may also have a high fever or even seizures.

For more information about heat exhaustion and heat strokes from the CDC, click here.

How do I keep my pet safe from intense heat?

Pets are susceptible to dehydration and overheating in hot and humid weather. Owners should provide shady places for pets, limit exercise, and keep them indoors in extreme heat. Signs of overheating include excessive panting, increased heart and respiratory rates, drooling, weakness, stupor, seizures, bloody diarrhea, and vomiting.

For more information on how to keep your pet safe, click here.

How to protect your skin from intense heat

Stay hydrated throughout the day and refuel your body with proper sleep. To protect your skin from damage, apply a water-resistant broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 every 2 hours. Make sure to wear protective clothing, use a lip balm with an SPF of at least 15, and avoid the sun between 10 a.m. and 4 pm.

For skin safety tips, click here.

Cooling centers in Tulsa

Expo Square is located at 4145 E. 21st Street, 405-744-1113, seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

John 3:16 Mission is located at 506 N. Cheyenne Avenue, 918-587-1186, seven days a week, 24 hours a day, and year-round.

Tulsa County Emergency Shelter 2401 Charles Page Boulevard, 918-896-5591, seven days a week, 24 hours a day, and year-round.