Spring-Like Weather Returns This Weekend

What will the weather be like in Oklahoma this weekend?

A spring-like weather pattern is likely this weekend with afternoon highs reaching the upper 70s and lower 80s Saturday and the lower 80s Sunday afternoon.

Strong to gusty south winds from 15 to 25 mph are anticipated Saturday with slightly stronger winds Sunday as the next stronger upper-level storm system develops across the western U.S and ejects into the central to northern plains early next week.

The latest data suggests this system may be slightly out of phase regarding any significant thunderstorm chances for eastern Oklahoma initially, but a few storms will be possible Monday afternoon and evening across southeastern OK.

What will the weather be like in Oklahoma next week?

As the next stronger system nears northern intermountain region Sunday, low level moisture will be attempting to move from Texas into the eastern third of Oklahoma Sunday into early Monday, but deeper moisture may reside near or south of the ArklaTex by Monday morning.

The stronger lift associated with the upper-level system will be moving across the central and northern plains while another surface front will move across the area Monday.

These features will support the mention of a few storms near or east of the Tulsa metro, but higher chances may continue to pivot east and south of our immediate areas where the deeper moisture is expected.

Will there be severe weather in Oklahoma next week?

Enough dynamic energy from this system could trigger strong to severe storms but the position and depth of the returning moisture may still mitigate the threat to areas of far southeastern OK into western Arkansas.

At this point, our probability of storm activity remains near 20%. Temps behind the departing system will drop highs in the 60s before another wave nears the state Wednesday through Friday with additional mentions for showers or storms.

A stronger upper-level low may be approaching the area by the latter half of next week with increasing rain and thunderstorm chances.

