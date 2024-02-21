The Spring Pattern Continues; Storm Chance Through Early Thursday Morning

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

By: News On 6

-

Morning clouds will move across the eastern third of the state with a sunshine and cloud mix expected for most of the day.

Temperatures currently in the upper 40s and lower 50s will reach highs in the upper 70s to the lower 80s Wednesday afternoon with gusty south winds from 15 to 25 mph.

What will the weather be like in Oklahoma on Wednesday, February 21?

A storm system brushes the area Wednesday night with a low-end mention of a few storms near or north of the Tulsa metro.

A minor reduction in temps will follow for a few days before more spring-like weather returns this weekend.

A stronger system will be near the area early next week with increasing chances for showers or storms followed by a one- or two-day colder air mass.

Will there be severe weather in Oklahoma on Wednesday, February 21?

A disturbance will roll across northern OK later Wednesday and attempt to fire-up a few isolated thunderstorms along the OK-Kansas state line region.

Any activity that does manage to form may produce some hail that could briefly trigger a severe thunderstorm warning, but the overall coverage of possible storm activity remains low for most locations, even in these areas.

The main window seems to be around 11 p.m. Wednesday through 4 a.m. Thursday morning before the system moves eastward.

What will the weather be like in Oklahoma on Thursday, February 22?

A weak pacific front will cross the area early Thursday morning and may still trigger a few isolated showers across east-central OK by midday but with little impact.

The air mass behind the front is of pacific origin and we'll only see a minor cool-down with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s Thursday.

Gusty northwest winds will be likely for the overnight and early Thursday morning period directly behind the frontal passage with decreasing clouds through Thursday afternoon.

What will the weather be like this weekend in Oklahoma?

The upper air flow will transition from the northwest for the weekend but will present a southwest flow early next week.

Friday features morning lows in the upper 30s and 40s with afternoon highs remaining in the upper 60s. South winds return Saturday and Sunday with another warming trend.

Daytime highs will reach the lower 70s Saturday and upper 70s Sunday before nearing highs around 80 Monday afternoon.

A strong cold front is likely to approach the area sometime next week bringing at least a one-day cool-down along with a chance for some showers and storms near or east of the area.

The more favorable period for the front currently extends from Tuesday night late into Wednesday morning.

