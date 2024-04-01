Live Updates: Tornado Watch Issued For Most Of Eastern Oklahoma

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

By: News On 6

A strong upper-level trough is moving through Eastern Oklahoma bringing thunderstorms and other severe weather threats.

Watches & Warnings:

A Tornado Watch has been issued for Craig, Creek, Hughes, Kay, Lincoln, McIntosh, Mayes, Muskogee, Noble, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Payne, Pittsburg, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner, and Washington Counties until 9:00 pm.

Tennis Ball-sized hail has been reported in the city of Caney, Kansas.

What are the severe weather threats on Monday, April 1 in Oklahoma?

Additional storm development is likely Monday afternoon between 3 pm and 5 pm to our west and moving across the metro region between 6 pm and 8 pm. Storms should exit far eastern OK into western Arkansas around 10 pm tonight to 1 am Tuesday morning.

There is a chance that storm development may be delayed a little longer and not impact most of the area until 8 pm to midnight. Regardless, we’ll encourage you to remain aware of your weather surroundings with this storm system on Monday.

Strong southerly low-level flow will continue to bring moisture into the region ahead of the developing storm system to our west. A quasi-dry line feature will develop Monday afternoon across far western OK and move eastward by early afternoon.

Strong upper-level winds moving from the southwest to the northeast will move over eastern OK Monday afternoon with embedded jet streaks nearing 100 knots. Surface instabilities will be increasing through the afternoon and evening along the convective potential energy.

Storms are likely to develop near I-35 Monday afternoon and race northeast into the eastern third of the state capable of producing large to very large hail and damaging winds.

Wind shear is expected to be strong but directional shear marginal for the early part of the timeline. This means the initial main threats will be large hail and damaging winds, but a tornado warning is possible.

But by later Monday night, low-level directional shear is expected to increase across part of northeastern OK into southwestern Missouri. This will create a window more favorable for tornadic development.

After Monday, we'll begin providing more information regarding the approaching weekend and the next upper-level system and what this means for possible eclipse viewing scenarios next Monday.

What will the weather be like this week?

Highs Monday will reach the mid to upper 70s with mostly cloudy conditions and gusty south winds from 15 to 25 mph.

As the front passes the area late tonight, some cooler weather arrives with Tuesday morning lows dropping into the 40s and afternoon highs reaching only the mid-50s.

Wednesday morning features lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s with afternoon highs in the mid-60s. Thursday morning starts in the mid-30s with highs reaching the upper 60s and lower 70s.

