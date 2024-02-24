The Spring Pattern Continues Through The Weekend

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

By: News On 6

-

Northwest winds from 12 to 25 mph will remain through the afternoon with sunshine and a few high clouds.

What will the weather be like in Oklahoma Saturday, February 24 and Sunday, February 25?

More spring-like weather is likely this weekend. Saturday morning lows will start in the 30s with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s and sunny conditions.

A weak boundary back-doors across the area with light north winds Saturday morning returning from the south through the afternoon.

Sunday morning temperatures start in the 40s with highs in the mid to upper 70s, yet strong southeast winds will be likely from 15 to 25 mph.

What will the weather be like next week in Oklahoma?

Afternoon highs will reach the lower to mid-80s both Monday and Tuesday with gusty southwest winds before a strong storm system arrives by the middle of next week.

As this front clears the area early Wednesday morning, a one-day cool-down is likely. Another system will be near or south of our area on Thursday.

A strong upper-level trough will develop in part across the pacific northwest this weekend and progress eastward into the central plains states early next week.

In response to the system, strong surface pressure falls will occur along and east of the Rockies. This will bring strong southerly winds across Texas into Oklahoma Monday and Tuesday.

Some advisory level winds (wind gusts over 35 mph) will be possible at least by Tuesday, if not even Monday across part of central to eastern Oklahoma.

A slightly veering profile may also tend to direct higher low-level moisture slightly east of highway 69-75 Tuesday afternoon and into southeastern OK by evening.

What is the chance for storms next week in Oklahoma?

Regardless, we'll need to watch for thunderstorm chances Tuesday evening into pre-dawn Wednesday as the main trough approaches and a strong surface cold front rapidly moves into the state.

While operational model data will continue to evolve, the overall pattern supports a mention for strong to severe storm potential with the system, at least across southeastern to far east-central OK Tuesday night.

As the cold front plows through the area, much colder weather will arrive with temps falling into the 30s and 40s early Wednesday morning and rebounding only in the upper 40s or lower 50s for most of the area by afternoon.

The trajectory of the backside of the cold core aloft will bring a threat of wintry precipitation across the central plains to Midwest Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Currently, the threat of wintry precipitation remains well north of the state. The data is inconsistent, but another system may be nearing the state Thursday with additional rain chances.

The Friday morning weather podcast link from Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/episode/5j0ovActG8BZCOTqZQzrfU

The Friday morning weather podcast link from Apple:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/weather-out-the-door/id1499556141?i=1000646589555

Follow the News On 6 Meteorologists on Facebook!

Meteorologist Travis Meyer

Meteorologist Stacia Knight

Meteorologist Alan Crone

Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz

Meteorologist Aaron Reeves

Meteorologist Megan Gold