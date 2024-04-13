WEATHER BREAKDOWN: Sunshine This Weekend Before Severe Threats Return Next Week

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

Friday features mostly uneventful weather with morning lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s followed by highs in the mid to upper 70s.

What will the weather be like in Oklahoma on Friday, April 12?

South winds return later on Friday, but mostly from 10 to 15 mph until increasing speeds overnight as pressure falls.

What will the weather be like this weekend in Oklahoma?

The resulting pressure gradient will bring very strong south winds from 25 to 35 mph across the area Saturday with afternoon highs in the lower 80s. Sunday features temps reaching the mid to upper 80s with sunshine with south winds remaining from 15 to 30 mph.

A very strong storm system approaches the state early next week bringing increasing thunderstorm chances, including strong to severe thunderstorm chances by Monday evening that may linger into the overnight hours and into early Tuesday.

Consistent model data combined with climatology and pattern recognition leads to increasing confidence for severe weather with this system for part of the state. As the main upper-level system ejects from the area early Tuesday, a minor intrusion of dry air may briefly take storm chances out the region before returning Wednesday evening into Thursday as another upper-level wave approaches from the west.

