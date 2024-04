WEATHER BREAKDOWN: Warm, Windy Sunday Before Severe Threats Return On Monday

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

Sunday in Green Country will be warm and sunny before a chance for severe storms arrives on Monday.

Meteorologist Travis Meyer reports that severe weather looks like a good bet come late Monday early Tuesday.

What will the weather be like this weekend in Oklahoma?

Sunday features temps reaching the mid to upper 80s with sunshine with south winds remaining from 15 to 30 mph.

A very strong storm system approaches the state early next week bringing increasing thunderstorm chances, including strong to severe thunderstorm chances by Monday evening that may linger into the overnight hours and into early Tuesday.

Consistent model data combined with climatology and pattern recognition leads to increasing confidence for severe weather with this system for part of the state. As the main upper-level system ejects from the area early Tuesday, a minor intrusion of dry air may briefly take storm chances out the region before returning Wednesday evening into Thursday as another upper-level wave approaches from the west.

