Man In Custody After 'Reckless' Chase Across I-44, Creek Turnpike

A reckless driver prompted a chase with Creek Nation Lighthorse Police and Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Officers said that during the chase the driver started to ram other cars causing two separate wrecks.

A man is in custody after police say he ran from officers across I-44 and the Creek Turnpike.

According to Creek Nation Lighthorse, the driver was getting so reckless they asked OHP for help to stop him.

How Did This Chase on I-44 Begin?

Police say the chase started after Lighthorse officers attempted to stop the car for reckless driving and having a taillight out. They say the driver did not stop and instead, he led police on a chase starting in Bristow.

Officers say the driver then started to ram other cars causing two separate wrecks involving at least 3 vehicles on I-44. They say no serious injuries were reported in those accidents.

Creek Nation Lighthorse police say the pursuit left from I-44 onto the Creek Turnpike when they requested OHP's help to stop the driver before anyone else could get hurt.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Attempts Multiple TVIs To Stop Suspect

OHP joined the pursuit and attempted to T.V.I. the car several times before a successful stop was made on the Hickory Hill Road exit in Sapulpa. Officers say when they asked the suspect why he ran, he told them it was because he didn't have a license.

Creek Nation Lighthorse said OHP arrested him after he denied medical treatment.

OHP took him in for further evaluation. They say he is a Cherokee citizen.