Sheriff: Both Rape Victim, Witness Believe They Were Drugged; Suspect In Custody

A man is accused of raping a woman after drugging her at a bar. Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott says he sees cases like this one too often and says he is worried there could be more victims.

-

WATCH LIVE | News On 6 LIvestream

A man is in the Wagoner County Jail accused of drugging and raping a woman.

The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office says there could be more victims. Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott says Cody Fisher met the victim at a bar and then invited her back to his place with one of his friends, and offered them some beer.

How Were The Victim & Witness Drugged?

Elliott says both the victim and Fisher's friend believe they were drugged.

"These beers have already been opened. She drinks the beer, the witness drinks the beer.. and she says from that point forward she says she starts feeling funny she says her body goes numb," he said.

The affidavit says Fisher took the victim back to her house where he carried her inside, and there's surveillance video that shows a man pull up to the house and get someone out of the truck who looked like they couldn't stand on their own.

“At this point right now, we’re investigating this from the point of view that somebody was illegally drugged, and there’s a possibility that there was a sexual assault," he said.

Elliott says the victim went to the hospital and there was evidence of a forcible sexual assault. He says they are worried there could be more victims.

“Typically suspects that do this, they just don’t wake up one day and do it, they’ve done it, they get good at it. We usually find there are additional victims out there by these perpetrators that prey on unsuspecting females," he said.

Elliott says, unfortunately, he sees cases like this one too often.

“Our investigators did an excellent job when this stuff happens in wagoner county and one of our citizens is victimized, we take it personal here, and we make it a personal mission of ours to get justice for that victim," he said.

Sheriff Elliott says if you'd like to speak with someone you can call the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office at 918-485-3124 to talk with a deputy.