Cowboys' Scrimmage Ahead Of Season Opener; Starting Quarterback Still Unannounced

The focus at Oklahoma State camp remains on the quarterbacks with two weeks to go before the season kicks off.

Saturday, August 19th 2023, 9:04 pm

By: News On 6


STILLWATER, Okla. -

Two weeks out from the season opener, Mike Gundy's Cowboys got the last major scrimmage on Saturday morning with both sides of the ball having their fair share of moments.

Defensively, the Cowboys have a lot of speed and they've been solid in Bryan Nardo's new scheme, but the main focus remains on the quarterbacks.

Coach Gundy has consistently said he might play more than one and the battle for the starting spot has been close.

After Thursday's practice, Jaden Bray wasn't singling out one over and of the others.

