Food for Kid Receives Big Donation From Burnett Home Improvement

For the month of July, News On 6 teamed up with Burnett Home Improvement and the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma to help raise money for Food for Kids and help local families get back on their feet.

By: News On 6

For the month of July, News On 6 teamed up with Burnett Home Improvement and the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma to help raise money for Food for Kids and help local families get back on their feet.

Donations made to Food for Kids during this campaign were matched up to $2,500 by Burnett Home Improvement. The Food Bank received $7,530 in online donations in the month of July for Food for Kids!