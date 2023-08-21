Food for Kid Receives Big Donation From Burnett Home Improvement

For the month of July, News On 6 teamed up with Burnett Home Improvement and the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma to help raise money for Food for Kids and help local families get back on their feet.

Monday, August 21st 2023, 12:59 pm

By: News On 6


Donations made to Food for Kids during this campaign were matched up to $2,500 by Burnett Home Improvement. The Food Bank received $7,530 in online donations in the month of July for Food for Kids!
