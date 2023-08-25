Survivors & Supporters Prepare For 2023 Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure

Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure returns to Tulsa on Saturday, September 23rd at River Spirit Casino. Race Chair Becky Fields and Executive Director of Komen Shari Holdman joined News On 6 to talk about this year's event.

Friday, August 25th 2023, 10:13 am

By: News On 6, LeAnne Taylor


Breast cancer survivors will soon gather with their families and friends for this year's Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure.

Becky Fields is the Race Chair and a breast cancer survivor Shari Holdman is the Executive Director of Komen Oklahoma/Arkansas. They joined News On 6 to talk about this year's event. The Race is Saturday, September 23rd at River Spirit Casino.

Click HERE for more information about the race.
