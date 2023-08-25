Survivors & Supporters Prepare For 2023 Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure

Friday, August 25th 2023, 10:13 am
Breast cancer survivors will soon gather with their families and friends for this year's Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure.
Becky Fields is the Race Chair and a breast cancer survivor Shari Holdman is the Executive Director of Komen Oklahoma/Arkansas. They joined News On 6 to talk about this year's event. The Race is Saturday, September 23rd at River Spirit Casino.
Click HERE for more information about the race.
