We're happy to welcome back Natalie Mikles with the Made in Oklahoma Coalition doing Peanut Butter Pretzel Energy Bites

By: News On 6

Description:

These super simple peanut butter balls are filled with protein and nutrients. It’s an energy bite that’s loved by both kids and adults, and just what you want to eat whether it’s a breakfast on the go or an afternoon pick me up. Trucker Treats Pretzels add a sweet and salty crunch that’s addictively delicious, making it hard to eat just one energy bite.

Ingredients:

2 cups Trucker Treats Cinnamon Toast Pretzels

½ cup peanut butter

3 tablespoons Roark Acres Honey

½ teaspoon cinnamon

¼ cup dried raisins or cranberries

¼ cup mini chocolate chips

Directions:

1. Crush pretzels by pulsing a few times in a food processor, or place in a plastic bag and crush into small bits with a rolling pin.

2. Stir peanut butter, honey and cinnamon together in a medium bowl. Add pretzels, raisins and chocolate chips to peanut butter mixture, stirring gently to combine. Roll into 15 to 20 balls. Note: This recipe can be easily doubled.