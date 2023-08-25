Peanut Butter Pretzel Energy Bites

Friday, August 25th 2023, 1:00 pm
These super simple peanut butter balls are filled with protein and nutrients. It’s an energy bite that’s loved by both kids and adults, and just what you want to eat whether it’s a breakfast on the go or an afternoon pick me up. Trucker Treats Pretzels add a sweet and salty crunch that’s addictively delicious, making it hard to eat just one energy bite.
2 cups Trucker Treats Cinnamon Toast Pretzels
½ cup peanut butter
3 tablespoons Roark Acres Honey
½ teaspoon cinnamon
¼ cup dried raisins or cranberries
¼ cup mini chocolate chips
1. Crush pretzels by pulsing a few times in a food processor, or place in a plastic bag and crush into small bits with a rolling pin.
2. Stir peanut butter, honey and cinnamon together in a medium bowl. Add pretzels, raisins and chocolate chips to peanut butter mixture, stirring gently to combine. Roll into 15 to 20 balls. Note: This recipe can be easily doubled.
August 25th, 2023
August 21st, 2023
August 14th, 2023
March 30th, 2023
August 26th, 2023
August 26th, 2023