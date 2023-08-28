'She's Worked So Hard': Bartlesville Girl Scout Creates Recipe Book For Local Food Pantry

A Bartlesville teen creates a cookbook for families using ingredients they can pick up from a Bartlesville Food Pantry.

A Bartlesville teen is going above and beyond in her journey to become a gold award girl scout.

Josie McIver is a senior at Bartlesville High School and has been a Girl Scout since she was in kindergarten.

“My friend’s mom was one of the leaders and so I just joined her troop,” Josie said.

Amongst her rows of badges, she’s saved a spot on her vest for the highest Girl Scout honor: the Gold award.

“It’s 80 hours of work, and anything community service,” said Josie.

Because she's no stranger to serving her community, Josie came up with the perfect idea to earn the award and help out even more.

She noted all the food in the pantry at the Mary Martha Outreach and created a 40-page recipe book incorporating the items.

“Talked about Mary Martha, and I had already volunteered for Mary Martha, so I was like ‘yeah, I’ll help them and make a cookbook,” said Josie.

Misty Wishall is the director of Mary Martha Outreach and says the pantry is a very helpful resource for the community.

She says when she read through Josie’s cookbook, she was overjoyed as she knows it will be yet another resource people can use.

“I was so proud of her, she’s worked so hard, she came out, we did mini meetings and interviews,” Wishall said.

The book not only includes recipes, but also baking and cooking definitions and how-to's.

Josie says she's always been a fan of baking and cooking, and she wanted to use her love of both to help others.

“Just anything that can help people to grow as a cook,” she said.

To access the recipes, click here.