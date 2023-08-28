City Leaders Seek Feedback On Downtown Revitalization Efforts In Collinsville

Revitalization at the Depot Park in Collinsville continues to move forward. But city leaders are now in need of the community’s feedback to help in the changes.

Work continues to beautify the City of Collinsville’s downtown. City leaders hope to make it more appealing for locals and visitors.

In the newly unveiled master plan, the city is building a green space. Leaders have released early concept plan images.

A survey is now available for people to fill out to share what they desire to see most at the site.

Some features being considered are an interactive fountain, performance stage, and farmer's market.

So far, Collinsville has raised about $500,000 of the $3 million goal.

Craig Stokes who is helping lead the work at the Depot Park said pubic input is essential as they continue moving forward.

"We would love their feedback, anything the citizens would like to share with us. We are open to listening to every idea. There is not a stupid idea. This is something we want the citizens to be very proud of in Collinsville," Stokes said.

The Land and Water Conservation Fund is a grant city leaders are applying for to help them fund the new additions. It is a 50/50 matching grant.

Click here to see more about the master plan.

Click here to give your feedback to the city.