Quick-Witted Goats Help Authorities Apprehend Accused Fleeing Shed Burglar

The suspect went through several obstacles before officers arrested him, including a man who held him at gunpoint and the goats who took police straight to him.

-

A herd of goats is credited with helping police catch a man officers said tried to pry open a shed, then run off and try to hide from officers.

The suspect went through several obstacles before officers arrested him, including a man who held him at gunpoint and the goats who took police straight to him.

Jeremiah Lofton lives near the property where this all went down Friday night. He said he constantly hears his neighbor’s goats and other animals making noise.

“They’re mean,” said Jeremiah. “They don’t like people getting into their business.”

Tulsa Police said this all started when Michael Richardson tried to steal from a shed at a property near 21st and Memorial.

“Crowbar type deal, tried to pry it open,” said Officer Danny Bean. “He busted him, kind of held him at gunpoint for a little bit, which was his right.

After being held at gunpoint by the homeowner, police said Richardson ran to a nearby QuikTrip, where officers found him. But he got away again.

“He takes off on a foot pursuit,” Officer Bean said, “Running from us. We’re able to get a good perimeter set up with the TPD Helicopter and K9 Unit.”

Officer Bean said Richardson ran into a wooded area and tried to hide under a trailer.

The property owner saw his goats staring down the man.

“Noticed his goats surrounding a trailer,” he said. “He knew something was up, and he went to look, and the burglar was underneath the trailer.”

Thanks to the goats, K-9 officers were ready to arrest Richarson after he jumped over a fence.

Jeremiah knows the goats are there, and they aren’t kidding around.

“They can get the feeling; they know you don’t belong here, buddy. We’re all a tight-knit community,” Jeremiah said.

Police arrested Richardson for burglary and say that since he’s tribal, he’ll be prosecuted by federal or tribal law enforcement.