9-Year-Old Son Saves Dad's Life After Accident

The duo was remodeling a mud room Saturday when Jim found himself in a dire situation.

Jim Stone says he doesn’t know too many people who could do what his son did - but in an act of bravery - his son sprang into action when he needed him most.

“I celebrated my birthday yesterday, and I wouldn’t have gotten to if it wasn’t for him,” said Stone.

Projects are a common way of bonding for Jim Stone and his 9-year-old son, Madden. If it's made of wood and in their house - they probably made it themselves.

“Trying to get some brownie points with the wife. Been remodeling and carpentry for many, many years,” said Stone.

“Got one wall done. I was cutting the other wall, caught a nail, and the grinder jumped up and got me in the leg,” said Stone.

With a nearly 3-inch gash in his leg and losing a lot of blood, Jim’s instincts as a firefighter kicked in, and he knew he had to act quickly.

He says he’s lucky his son was there to help, and he gave Madden instructions on what to do.

“I’m looking around, trying to find my phone,” said Madden.

Madden says he called 911, grabbed a towel to hold pressure on the wound, and helped elevate his father's leg.

“I’m like really stressed out,” said Madden.

Jim says Madden ran the distance of two football fields down their driveway to flag the paramedics down. He says after about 9 minutes, the ambulance arrived and rushed him to the emergency room.

He says without all of Madden’s help - he never would have survived.

“A little boy’s hero is his dad. His first hero is his dad. But it’s turned around now. He’s my hero,” said Stone.

Madden says he plans to volunteer to help others when he gets older and possibly become a firefighter like his dad.