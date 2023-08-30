Cat Missing From Kansas Found Alive 10 Years Later In North Carolina

The cat, Bob, disappeared from a Kansas woman's home in Wichita and resurfaced 1,200 miles away in North Carolina. She's now working with a volunteer group to get Bob back home.

By: News On 6

-

A Kansas woman has been missing her cat, Bob, named after her father, for 10 years.

He disappeared from their home in Wichita and resurfaced 1,200 miles away in North Carolina. She has no idea how he ended up there.

Someone in North Carolina found the cat, brought him into a local vet, and had him scanned. That's when Carol got notified all the way in Wichita.

Carol is thrilled Bob has been found and is now working with a volunteer group to get Bob back to Kansas, because of course, there is no place like home.

She said that she wishes Bob could talk and tell the story of what happened over those ten years.