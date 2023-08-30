Cherokee Film Studios Break Ground On New Studio

The Cherokee Nation already has a state-of-the-art sound stage in Owasso, but they're looking to expand to create even more opportunities in film and TV.

Cherokee Film Studios is adding another sound stage to its Owasso Campus.

Tribal leaders and members of Cherokee Film Studios are breaking ground on a new 10,000-square-foot sound stage. Cherokee Film Senior Director Jen Loren says it will bolster the TV and film industry in Oklahoma.

"Oklahoma's done a great job of building the industry in our state, and we're building upon that, and so one of the needs is infrastructure and workforce," says Loren.

The 35-foot-tall building will feature everything creators need to turn ideas into reality.

"An apartment that's supposed to be in New York City, you can build it here. I mean, whatever you can dream up, you can build it in our second sound stage that we're building here," says Loren.

One of the many people who will take advantage of the new studios is Cherokee actress Nathalie Standingcloud, who is impressed with what the Film Studio is already doing.

"I think it's incredible. The first time I came in here, my jaw dropped I just couldn't believe how big it is," says Standingcloud.

She says it's a powerful statement to have a growing film industry within the Cherokee Nation.

"Growing up I thought I would have to go out to California or New York ya know to Hollywood to have something like this and it's right here in my hometown so it's a dream come true for me specifically," says Standingcloud.

For Standingcloud and many members of the Cherokee Nation, this expansion symbolizes the future.

"I'm so excited. It just gives that futuristic feel, and we're all going forward with everybody else, and it's so exciting,” she says.

The new studio is expected to be open early next year.