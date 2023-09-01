Del City Dominated Over Booker T, 48-0

Del City's Eagles and Booker T's Hornets played against each other on Thursday night.

Thursday, August 31st 2023, 10:55 pm

By: News On 6


Mike Gundy was on hand to watch OSU commit Rodney Fields, and he put on a show for the Eagles.

Before the half, Del City went deep, and they were picked off by Daylinn Overstreet! But Booker T. Washington was shut out.

The final score, 48-0.
