Man Killed By His Own Vehicle In McIntosh County, Troopers Say

A man died after his pickup truck rolled on a hill and killed him in McIntosh County, troopers say.

By: News On 6

killed by own car

A man died after his pickup truck rolled on a hill and killed him in McIntosh County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Robert Cornell parked his truck on a hill near Checotah Saturday and got out of the truck.

They said the truck rolled backwards and killed Cornell.

Troopers are still investigating.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.