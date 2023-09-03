Man Killed By His Own Vehicle In McIntosh County, Troopers Say

A man died after his pickup truck rolled on a hill and killed him in McIntosh County, troopers say.

Sunday, September 3rd 2023, 8:49 am

By: News On 6


A man died after his pickup truck rolled on a hill and killed him in McIntosh County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Robert Cornell parked his truck on a hill near Checotah Saturday and got out of the truck. 

They said the truck rolled backwards and killed Cornell. 

Troopers are still investigating. 

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

