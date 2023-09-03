Man Killed By His Own Vehicle In McIntosh County, Troopers Say

Sunday, September 3rd 2023, 8:49 am
A man died after his pickup truck rolled on a hill and killed him in McIntosh County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Troopers said Robert Cornell parked his truck on a hill near Checotah Saturday and got out of the truck.
They said the truck rolled backwards and killed Cornell.
Troopers are still investigating.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
