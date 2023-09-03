3 Cowboy Takeaways: OSU Led To 27-13 Victory By Trio Of Quarterbacks, Nardo’s Defense

Garret Rangel, Alan Bowman, and Gunnar Gundy combined for 304 passing yards, 1 touchdown, and 1 interception. Running backs Ollie Gordon and Elijah Collins both found the end zone, contributing to the Cowboys' 27-13 victory in their 28th consecutive home opener.

By: News On 6, Drake Johnson

The 2023 campaign for the Oklahoma State Cowboys kicked off at 6 p.m. against Central Arkansas as the sun began to set over Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater.

As nearly four-touchdown favorites, the Cowboys, under the guidance of Head Coach Mike Gundy, were determined to evaluate all three quarterbacks in their quest to identify a starting signal-caller.

“I thought they all played pretty well,” Gundy during the postgame press conference.

Garret Rangel, Alan Bowman, and Gunnar Gundy combined for 304 passing yards, 1 touchdown, and 1 interception. Running backs Ollie Gordon and Elijah Collins both found the end zone, contributing to the Cowboys' 27-13 victory in their 28th consecutive home opener.

Sloppy Start In Stillwater

Rangel was the starter for the Cowboys on Saturday, playing the entire first quarter and four possessions in the first half.

The Frisco native threw the lone interception on the opening drive after leading OSU deep into C. Arkansas territory.

In just a few plays, the OSU defense was backed up in the red zone as C. Arkansas cruised down the field. With 8:08 left in the first quarter, Bears quarterback Will McElvain threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Christian Richmond that was called back due to an ineligible man downfield.

On the next play, McElvain hit Kylin James for a touchdown that was overturned due to a personal foul. OSU gave the Bears five free yards from an illegal substitution and then a 7-yard run by the Bears set up 3rd & 5 from the 18.

The defense held, but a pass interference gave the Bears a new set of downs to use from inside the 10-yard line.

C. Arkansas committed an illegal formation, and the distance forced a 28-yard field goal which was inevitably blocked by OSU’s Korie Black, his first of two this game. It was still scoreless with 5:45 to go in the opening quarter.

Thankfully, Rangel put together a surgical drive for the Cowboys, hitting four different receivers and tossing an 11-yard touchdown to Brennan Presley.

However, the subsequent five possessions of the game resulted in punts. While the quarterbacks rotated, the game remained closely contested until Collins' touchdown extended OSU's lead to 20-7 with 10:44 left in the game.

Bend Don't Break Defense For Nardo's Debut

In what was essentially a tune-up game for the Cowboys before a matchup with Arizona State in Tempe next week, the defense put no pressure on the offense to light up the scoreboard as it searched for its starting quarterback.

New defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo comes to Stillwater from DII school Gannon University in Erie, Pennsylvania, to lead a defense that ranked 89th in total yards last season, replacing Derek Mason.

It may have been an FCS opponent but for much of the game, the pressure was on the defense and they answered the call. A first-half shutout gave OSU a 13-0 lead heading to the locker room, three of those points came from a late first-half fumble that was recovered by Kendal Daniels and led to a field goal with only seconds remaining.

The 3rd quarter could have been worse. The Bears put together a fast 95-yard touchdown drive that may have had fans in Boone Pickens Stadium feeling queasy, but the defense redeemed itself. The score was 13-7 and the Cowboys just went three and out. C. Arkansas had some momentum, decent field position and a shot at tying the game with just one play.

Instead, Nardo’s defense forced a punt even after giving up a long third-down conversion, giving the ball back to Gunnar Gundy and the offense who drove down the field and broke the game open with a touchdown.

It was the first real-game test for the new defense, and they passed.

The Quarterback Conundrum Remains Unsolved

There’s Garret Rangel, Michigan transfer Alan Bowman and the coach's son, Gunnar Gundy.

Rangel threw for the most passing yards, 118, while also having a touchdown and interception.

Bowman led the Cowboys to two field goal drives, going 13/24 for only 80 yards and no passing touchdowns.

Gundy played the last 20 minutes for the Cowboys, resulting in a punt, two touchdown drives, and the kneel-down possession to end the game.

So who won the job?

“That’s a dang good question,” said offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn. “I’ll bring that one up with the bossman tomorrow.”

Here’s what coach Mike Gundy had to say after the game.

“Each one of them missed a throw but they also made some throws. I thought they played pretty good,” Gundy said.

Next week, the Cowboys travel to Tempe to face Arizona State at 9:30 p.m. on FS1.

