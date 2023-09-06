Tulsa Public Schools Holds Lunch, Listen and Learn Event

Milton Dean III is a parent of a 7th grader enrolled in Tulsa Public Schools. He’s also a teacher. However, on Tuesday, Dean found himself in a different role - that of a student.

Milton Dean III is a parent of a 7th grader enrolled in Tulsa Public Schools. He’s also a teacher.

“I teach Algebra 1 and Algebra 2, currently,” he said.

However, on Tuesday, Dean found himself in a different role - that of a student. He joined other concerned community members at the Lunch, Listen, and Learn event organized by Tulsa Changemakers to gain a deeper understanding of the recent developments in Tulsa Public Schools.

Rachel Humphrey with Tulsa Changemakers says there are a lot of conversations that need to be had.

“Students, and even we as adults, we needed some time to process what exactly was happening,” she said.

With the resignation of the TPS Superintendent and the State Board of Education downgrading the district's accreditation status to one with deficiencies, the situation can seem quite complex.

“Today really is about looking at data, analyzing, looking at what’s happening,” said Humphrey.

Humphrey says they’ve had meetings like this with students before, but now, they have added adults to the mix. She recognized the value each group brings to the conversation.

“Youth come with energy and creativity, and our older generation, adults, we come with some more wisdom and knowledge,” she said.

There are different levels of understanding in the room, but Humphrey hopes this gathering can help make a little sense of it all.

“Whatever your opinion is, there is no right or wrong in this space. It’s truly neutral, it’s truly for learning and listening,” she said.

And when more people are willing to learn about this, Dean says that will translate to kids having a better classroom experience.

“Hopefully, we can definitely get the ship righted, and TPS can do as best as they can in making sure everyone has a quality education,” he said.