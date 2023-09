This week's Athlete of the Week is Deuce Chalk from Owasso.

By: News On 6

Athlete Of The Week: Deuce Chalk

This week's Athlete of the Week is Deuce Chalk from Owasso.

He's a senior and the wide receiver for the Rams.

Chalk had a big part in helping the Rams to a 34-28 win over Jenks in week one with 5 catches for 192 yards and 3 touchdowns.