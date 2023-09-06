News On 6 Morning Team Experiences Tulsa Police Training Drills

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin invited the News On 6 morning anchors to visit him at his workplace, during a training for police officers. Alan Crone, Dave Davis and LeAnne Taylor took turns participating in a few drills.

By: News On 6

Back in April, on one of his monthly visits, Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin stepped into the role of weatherman at News On 6.

Meteorologist Alan Crone gave Chief Franklin a quick guide on where to stand and how to navigate in front of the weather wall.

After that visit, Chief Franklin said he'd like us to come visit him at his workplace, during a training for other Tulsa police officers.

Captain Mike Eckert was the team's instructor and has 31 years on the job.

Dave, Alan and LeAnne took turns being partners, sweeping the rooms for any threats.

The team said knowing all TPD officers run these drills is reassuring. For them, getting a chance to give it a try was eye opening.