Northeast Tech In Claremore Tackles Teen Driving Safety With Oklahoma Challenge

According to the CDC, about 2,800 teen drivers were killed and about 227,000 were injured in 2020. The Oklahoma Challenge, along with different organizations and entities such as the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, all talked to teens about what they can do to stay as safe as possible.

-

The Practical Nursing Program at Northeast Tech in Claremore participated in the Oklahoma Challenge to educate teens about safe driving.

The Oklahoma Challenge is an initiative to push safe driving for teenagers.

The organization comes out to schools and has students participate in hands on activities that promote safe driving.

According to the CDC, about 2,800 teen drivers were killed and about 227,000 were injured in 2020.

The Oklahoma Challenge, along with different organizations and entities such as the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, ODOT, the sheriff's office and more, were all out to talk to teen drivers about what they can do to stay as safe as possible.

"Most of our students are high school students. They are brand new drivers, and instilling that safe driving in them and not being distracted while they’re driving when they are starting out is super important. That's something we want to support," said Liberty Shere, NE Tech Claremore Campus Director.

The Practical Nursing Program is also sponsoring a poster contest for all students at Northeast Tech Claremore to encourage responsible choices behind the wheel.

Students are invited to create artwork reflecting the theme of safe driving and that deadline is November 9.