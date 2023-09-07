Watch: 3D Math Education Game For Children Created In Tulsa

Edna Martinson and Clarence Tan are the co-creators of "Boddle," which was made in Tulsa. They said the games are getting more popular with people trying to teach their kids math.

By: News On 6

There's a new 3D math education game out right now, and it was created right here in Tulsa.

Edna Martinson and Clarence Tan are the co-creators of "Boddle." They said it's getting more popular with people trying to teach their kids math.

Edna said she and Clarence are both passionate about the intersection of games and education.

Clarence has been a game designer for 10 years now, and the two have designed games together in the past.

Edna said they had many teacher friends who shared the struggle of keeping the attention of more than 20 kids in a class who are at different learning levels.

So, Edna and Clarence decided to create Boddle to help kids better understand math and give teachers tools to better facilitate learning.

