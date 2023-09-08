Troopers said 43-year old Jarrod Robertson was driving his motorcycle Thursday night around 9:15 when he crashed.

By: News On 6

43-Year-Old Man Dies After Crashing Motorcycle Near Mannford, OHP Says

A man from Sand Springs died after crashing his motorcycle east of Mannford on Thursday, Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

Robertson was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, troopers said.

Troopers haven't released any other details about what happened, but it doesn't appear any other vehicles were involved.

This is a developing story, refresh the page for updates.