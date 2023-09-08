Cooking Corner: Reggiano And Parsnip Cappelletti

News On 6 welcomed back Scott VanTuyl from Prossimo to show the viewers how to make a Reggiano and Parsnip Cappelletti.

By: News On 6

News On 6 welcomed back Scott VanTuyl from Prossimo to show the viewers how to make a Reggiano and Parsnip Cappelletti.

Ingredients:

7oz. Rolled Pasta Dough (Very Thin) 4oz. Parsnip Puree 2-3oz. Egg Wash





1. Cut 4-inch circles of pasta dough.

2. Pipe 1/2 tsp of puree into the center and brush half of the circle with egg wash.

3. Fold in half and seal completely.

4. Roll the stuffed pasta around your little finger and pinch the corners together.

5. Either cook immediately or freeze for future use.