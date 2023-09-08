Cooking Corner: Reggiano And Parsnip Cappelletti

News On 6 welcomed back Scott VanTuyl from Prossimo to show the viewers how to make a Reggiano and Parsnip Cappelletti.

Friday, September 8th 2023, 3:41 pm

By: News On 6


News On 6 welcomed back Scott VanTuyl from Prossimo to show the viewers how to make a Reggiano and Parsnip Cappelletti.

Ingredients:

  1. 7oz. Rolled Pasta Dough (Very Thin)
  2. 4oz. Parsnip Puree
  3. 2-3oz. Egg Wash


1. Cut 4-inch circles of pasta dough.

2. Pipe 1/2 tsp of puree into the center and brush half of the circle with egg wash.

3. Fold in half and seal completely.

4. Roll the stuffed pasta around your little finger and pinch the corners together.

5. Either cook immediately or freeze for future use.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

September 8th, 2023

September 7th, 2023

August 25th, 2023

August 21st, 2023

Top Headlines

September 9th, 2023

September 9th, 2023

September 9th, 2023

September 9th, 2023