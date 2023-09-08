Cooking Corner: Reggiano And Parsnip Cappelletti

Friday, September 8th 2023, 3:41 pm
News On 6 welcomed back Scott VanTuyl from Prossimo to show the viewers how to make a Reggiano and Parsnip Cappelletti.
Ingredients:
1. Cut 4-inch circles of pasta dough.
2. Pipe 1/2 tsp of puree into the center and brush half of the circle with egg wash.
3. Fold in half and seal completely.
4. Roll the stuffed pasta around your little finger and pinch the corners together.
5. Either cook immediately or freeze for future use.
September 8th, 2023
September 7th, 2023
August 25th, 2023
August 21st, 2023
September 9th, 2023
September 9th, 2023
September 9th, 2023
September 9th, 2023