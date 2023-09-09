Dillon International Ceases Adoption Services, Leaving Families And Agencies Scrambling

Adoption agencies said some countries are just now lifting their restrictions for adoptions after the pandemic. With other agencies closing nationwide, children are aging out of the process in greater numbers than ever before.

International adoption agencies are scrambling to help families after Dillon International announced it will no longer offer adoption services.

Dillon said there are several reasons for their closure, including the rising cost to maintain its accreditation.

Kara and Josh Moseby said their family is now complete after adopting Tariku from Ethiopia and Fini from India.

“It was something that I’ve always wanted to do. It was always something on my heart, and when Josh and I started dating, he was open to it, as well,” Kara said.

The Mosbey’s said even after the adoption process, Dillon International continued to help families bridge cultural divides through heritage camps.

“It’s unnatural, adoption is. As beautiful as it is, it comes from brokenness, and so it's, there’s so much trauma, so that's hard,” Kara said.

Dillon said it’s placed more than 7,000 children with families from around the world over the last 50 years, but the changing dynamics in adoption are a big reason why it will no longer offer its service.

The agency said that's because of increased domestic adoptions in foreign countries, fewer children being abandoned, and more strict regulations.

“And we are sad to hear that because they're such a huge presence here in Tulsa.” Sarah Keywood with Lifeline Children Services said.

She highlights the need for ethical adoption agencies to continue the mission of finding secure, loving families for children in need around the world. Keywood said agencies help remove barriers like offsetting the costs for adoption with grants to find the right home for a child.

“We often say we're not looking for children to be placed in families. We're looking for families for waiting children,” Keywood said.

Dillon International's final day for adoption services is September 30th.

The agency's full statement can be found HERE.

For more information about international adoptions, visit Lifeline's website HERE.