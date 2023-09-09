'Just Between Friends' Pop-Up Consignment Event Hits Expo Square

A pop up consignment event for kids and baby clothes and items is underway at Expo Square for parents this weekend.

Saturday, September 9th 2023, 10:07 am

By: News On 6


It's called “Just Between Friends” and it's a way for parents to sell their used baby items and new parents to buy them at a lower price.

News On 6 was joined by Angie Crone who is one of the leaders of this event and a mom herself. 

Crone talks about how it works for parents.
