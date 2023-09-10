Hip hop 918 kicked is all part of Guthrie green's lineup of free outdoor concerts this fall.

By: News 9

Tulsa Celebrates Years Of Hip Hop With Downtown Outdoor Concert

People gathered downtown in Tulsa Saturday night to celebrate 50 years of hip hop on Guthrie Green.

The headliner was hip-hop duo Epmd from Long island, and the event also featured local talent like Steph Simon.

Local food trucks were also out serving the big crowd that showed up for the event.