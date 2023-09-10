1 Dead In Maye County Motorcycle Crash

A motorcycle rider died when he didn't make the curve on the right side of the road and went left and crashed.

By: News 9, News On 6

A motorcycle rider died when he didn't make a curve in the road.

Troopers say Allen Vargas was riding on East 420 Road near Strang in Mayes County Saturday night when the crash happened.

They say he didn't make the curve on the right side of the road and went left and crashed.

Vargas died at a hospital.

