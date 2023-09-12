Cooking Corner: Fall Croissant

Tuesday, September 12th 2023, 2:08 pm
On Tuesday, Tanner Thorp from Montereau joined News On 6 at Noon and shared how to make a fall croissant!
For more recipes like this one, CLICK HERE.
Fall Croissant
Ingredients
·½ cup apple butter
·½ cup mayonnaise
·4 large croissants
·1 lb thinly sliced turkey
·1 apple sliced thinly
·2 Avocados mashed with sprinkle of salt
·1 cup fresh greens
·4oz sliced brie cheese
Method
1.Combine mayo and apple butter
2.Slice croissants in half and spread the bottom with the mashed avocado and the top with apple butter mayo
3.On top of the avocado layer the turkey, then the brie, then the apples, then the greens and finally the top of the croissant
4.Cut in half and serve
September 12th, 2023
January 4th, 2023
December 8th, 2022
October 18th, 2022
September 14th, 2023
September 14th, 2023
September 14th, 2023
September 14th, 2023