Cooking Corner: Fall Croissant

On Tuesday, Tanner Thorp from Montereau joined News On 6 at Noon and shared how to make a fall croissant!

Fall Croissant

Ingredients

·½ cup apple butter

·½ cup mayonnaise

·4 large croissants

·1 lb thinly sliced turkey

·1 apple sliced thinly

·2 Avocados mashed with sprinkle of salt

·1 cup fresh greens

·4oz sliced brie cheese

Method

1.Combine mayo and apple butter

2.Slice croissants in half and spread the bottom with the mashed avocado and the top with apple butter mayo

3.On top of the avocado layer the turkey, then the brie, then the apples, then the greens and finally the top of the croissant

4.Cut in half and serve