Tulsa Police: Man Arrested After Driving SUV Into Parked Car And House

A man was arrested overnight after Tulsa Police said he drove his SUV into a house and then into a parked car. Police said they had to bust out the driver window to get the man out of the SUV.

By: News On 6

-

A man was arrested overnight after Tulsa Police said he drove his SUV into a house and then into a parked car.

Around 11 Tuesday night, police said they got a call from someone who noticed an SUV in their neighbor's driveaway near 71st and Yale.

When police arrived, they said the man was revving the engine.

Police tried to talk to the driver, and that's when they said he hit the gas, going forward and bumping into the house.

The driver then backed up, went through the yard, and hit a car parked on the street, police said.

Police said they had to bust out the driver window to get the man out of the SUV.

Police aren't sure who the man is and said it doesn't appear he has any connection to the home where he was parked.

No one in the house was hurt, police said.