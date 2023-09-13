Cooking Corner: Southern Cornbread And Shrimp Panzanella Salad

News On 6 was happy to welcome back chef Devin Levine from the Cox Business Convention Center doing a cornbread and shrimp panzanella salad.

Wednesday, September 13th 2023, 3:40 pm

By: News On 6


News On 6 was happy to welcome back chef Devin Levine from the Cox Business Convention Center doing a cornbread and shrimp panzanella salad.

Ingredients:

1 qt Cornbread, cut into 1” inch squares and toasted in oven

1 pt Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, cut in half

1 Poached Shrimp, peeled & deveined

1 Smoky Peppered Bacon, cooked, drained & chopped

1 qt Wild Arugula

¾ cup Red Onion, sliced thin

1 cup Pinto beans, cooked and drained

1 cup Shaved Parmesan

1½ cups Apple Cider-Mustard Dressing

Apple Cider-Mustard Dressing:

1 cup                    Blended Olive Oil

1/3 cup                Apple Cider Vinegar

1/3 cup                Creole Mustard

1/3 cup                Honey

2 tbsp                  Fresh Cilantro, chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

Place all ingredients except dressing in large mixing bowl; ladle dressing over all and carefully fold together until just combined. Pour out into serving bowl or platter and garnish with additional arugula & shaved parmesan, drizzle a little dressing around platter.
