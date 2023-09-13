Cooking Corner: Southern Cornbread And Shrimp Panzanella Salad

Wednesday, September 13th 2023, 3:40 pm
News On 6 was happy to welcome back chef Devin Levine from the Cox Business Convention Center doing a cornbread and shrimp panzanella salad.
Ingredients:
1 qt Cornbread, cut into 1” inch squares and toasted in oven
1 pt Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, cut in half
1 Poached Shrimp, peeled & deveined
1 Smoky Peppered Bacon, cooked, drained & chopped
1 qt Wild Arugula
¾ cup Red Onion, sliced thin
1 cup Pinto beans, cooked and drained
1 cup Shaved Parmesan
1½ cups Apple Cider-Mustard Dressing
Apple Cider-Mustard Dressing:
1 cup Blended Olive Oil
1/3 cup Apple Cider Vinegar
1/3 cup Creole Mustard
1/3 cup Honey
2 tbsp Fresh Cilantro, chopped
Salt and pepper to taste
Method:
Place all ingredients except dressing in large mixing bowl; ladle dressing over all and carefully fold together until just combined. Pour out into serving bowl or platter and garnish with additional arugula & shaved parmesan, drizzle a little dressing around platter.
September 13th, 2023
September 11th, 2023
September 8th, 2023
September 7th, 2023
September 15th, 2023
September 14th, 2023
September 14th, 2023
September 14th, 2023