By: News On 6

Man Wanted After Leading Authorities On Chase From Missouri To Oklahoma, OHP Says

State troopers in Ottawa County are looking for a man who led officers on a chase while pulling a 34-foot camper trailer, authorities said.

The pursuit started in Missouri and moved into Oklahoma, with at least two men inside the suspect vehicle, authorities said.

OHP troopers got involved in Ottawa County.

Authorities said they were able to arrest one of the men, but another ran away.

The man who ran away is now wanted on outstanding felony warrants, according to authorities.

This is a developing story, refresh the page for updates.